Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The unfounded information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged firing by Azerbaijani Army units in the direction of the Arazdayan settlement is untrue and absolutely fake, Trend reports on Oct.15 citing the Defense Ministry.

The ministry stressed that the opposite side, spreading fake information of this kind, is trying to prepare the ground for the next provocations.

"We officially declare that the units of the Azerbaijani army will resolutely suppress any provocations," added the ministry.