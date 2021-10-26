Chronicles of Victory: October 26, 2020

Politics 26 October 2021 00:01 (UTC+04:00)
Chronicles of Victory: October 26, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 30-th day of the second Karabakh war:

- President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation.

- In his address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev announced the names of the liberated villages of Zangilan, Gubadli and Jabrayil.

- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her Instagram account about the liberation of several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli disitricts and the city of Gubadli.

- President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by the Italian Rai-1 TV channel.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani units using artillery.

- Azerbaijan’s Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkasan districts were shelled from Armenia.

- Armenia continued to violate the ceasefire.

- Aghjabadi district and Tartar city were subjected to shelling.

- An Armenian drone was destroyed.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar with 'Smerch' missiles.

- A video of the liberated villages of Padar and Khanlig in Gubadli district was released.

- A video of the liberated city of Gubadli was released.

