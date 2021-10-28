Azerbaijani Naval Forces hold competition for title of "Best Ships Division" (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Naval Forces held a competition for the title of the "Best division of ships" within the combat training plan for 2021, Trend reports on Oct.28 referring to the Ministry of Defense.

The main goal of the competition was to further improve the combat training of units, develop the knowledge and skills of servicemen in their specialty and professional activities, as well as determine the best battalion of ships.

Within the framework of the competition, which took place in three stages, an inspection of personnel, weapons and equipment was first organized.

Then the organization of the service of the troops in the military unit and the storage conditions of the material and technical means were monitored.

In conclusion, the combat readiness of the units fulfilling the standards for fire training and other tactical standards was assessed.

After announcing the final results, the command awarded the winners.