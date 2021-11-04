Azerbaijan pays great attention to development of districts - Analysis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Ismayilli and Shamakhi districts on November 1.

A number of facilities opened in Ismayilli and Shamakhi as part of the trip. President Aliyev and the First Lady met with public representatives of the districts.

The rapid development of the districts is one of the first issues in the plans of the country's leadership.

"The visit of the president to these districts, the participation in the opening ceremony of a number of social facilities during the trip, the meeting with public representatives, show that President Aliyev controls the development of all districts of the country, gives consistent instructions for the implementation of extensive restoration and construction work," Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova told Trend on Nov. 3.

The MP stressed that President Aliyev constantly pays great attention to the development of the districts.

"The state programs for the socio-economic development of districts, which have improved the living conditions of people, increased the economic potential of the country, have been implemented since 2004 upon the decree of President Aliyev," Huseynova added.

"This model of economic development, chosen by President Aliyev, turned out to be the most effective and successful one," the MP said. "Economic development is ensured in all Azerbaijani districts, any infrastructure or social project is not postponed, but is consistently implemented."

"The special state attention is paid to all districts," Azerbaijani MP Elshan Musayev told Trend .

The MP said that all cities and districts are developing, attention is paid to all districts.

"The president’s trips to the districts, in particular, the recent visit to Shamakhi, gives reason to say that improvement and construction work is underway everywhere, the country is doing everything to improve the social status of the population for new jobs to be created," Musayev said.

The MP said that this is a strategy.

"In all his speeches, President Aliyev emphasizes that every district and area of Azerbaijan is significant to us," Musayev said. "Construction work is being rapidly carried out. Frankly speaking, many people will agree that reconstruction work in Karabakh region and Eastern Zangazur is a priority today, but nevertheless, attention is also paid to other districts too."

The MP stressed that the idea of Azerbaijanism, the foundation of which was laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev, the country's economic strategy and purposeful policy are being successfully continued by President Aliyev.

"This is Azerbaijan that national leader Heydar Aliyev wanted to see," Musayev said. "Thanks to victorious Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, and our valiant army, we liberated our historical lands from occupation. Today we are going to celebrate Victory Day. This is a truly significant event."