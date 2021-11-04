WB may restore publishing Doing Business reports (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

The World Bank (WB) may restore the publication of Doing Business reports, WB Vice-President Mats Karlsson told Trend on Nov. 4.

Karlsson said that the decision on the possible resumption of Doing Business publications will be made at the level of the WB’s management.

The WB officially stopped publishing the Doing Business rating, in which facts of falsification were revealed in 2018 and 2020.

The WB report on internal audit included information about China, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Saudi Arabia. While assessing the report, artificial understatement of data on Azerbaijan was revealed and a number of reforms carried out in the country were not reflected in the report at all.

The WB attracted a third-party audit company (WilmerHale) in connection with the falsification of the data and the reports of the last five years were assessed. It became known that the changes in the data did not correspond to the Doing Business methodology.

