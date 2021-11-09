Azerbaijani army organized based on Turkish Armed Forces model – MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
Trend:
The Azerbaijani army is organized according to the model of the Turkish Armed Forces, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said at a press conference with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Trend reports on Nov. 9.
