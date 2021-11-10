Turkish president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Nov. 10.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Latest
Perfect moral-psychological training of Azerbaijani army played role in Second Karabakh War - veteran