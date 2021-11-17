NATO expresses concern over persistent tension between Armenia, Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17
Trend:
Javier Colomina Píriz, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia has expressed concern over the persistent tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
NATO supports the normalisation process and the settlement of the remaining issues, he wrote on Twitter.
