OSCE calls for de-escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17
Trend:
OSCE calls for de-escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
“Welcome ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan after Russian mediation and called for de-escalation. Deep regret for loss of lives,” she wrote.
Seven servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed and 10 were wounded as a result of the military provocation committed by Armenia on November 16 on the state border with Azerbaijan.
