OSCE calls for de-escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

Trend:

OSCE calls for de-escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“Welcome ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan after Russian mediation and called for de-escalation. Deep regret for loss of lives,” she wrote.

Seven servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed and 10 were wounded as a result of the military provocation committed by Armenia on November 16 on the state border with Azerbaijan.