Azerbaijani special forces hold exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22
Trend:
Separate Combined Troops Army of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan held tactical-special exercises with the participation of units of special forces, Trend reports on Nov. 22 with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
