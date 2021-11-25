There will be concrete results - Russian expert on meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in Sochi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Sadraddin Agjayev - Trend:

The meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi will bring concrete results, famous Russian political scientist, TV presenter and public figure Maksim Shevchenko told reporters in Baku at a meeting at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

"I believe that only a meeting in Sochi can give concrete results. The process seems to me very promising," he noted.

Regarding the topics that are expected to be discussed during this meeting, Shevchenko stressed that border delimitation is the most important topic.

"Some time ago, when there were tragic events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, then people died, I wrote in my telegram channel that if Armenia continues to behave this way, it will cry over Zangazur the same way it cries over Karabakh. There was a rough reaction. But it's true. War will not bring anything good for Armenians," said Maksim Shevchenko.