Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center working hard - President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

The Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center is working hard, President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"As for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, we are talking about it in a trilateral format. The Prime Minister of Armenia will join us soon and we will continue these discussions. But it seems to me that our peacekeepers are also playing a positive role here. The Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center is working hard. Unfortunately, there are problems and incidents. Unfortunately, there are still casualties. We have gathered to see what has been done and what everyone should do to ensure that no such incident occurs, and also to calm the situation and create conditions for people to live comfortably and develop the region," Putin said.