ECO Council of FMs supports Azerbaijan's proposal to establish Clean Energy Center (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the 25th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on November 27, 2021, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The meeting participants supported Azerbaijan’s proposal to create a Clean Energy Center of the ECO Member States and made a decision to establish this center.
