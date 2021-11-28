President Ilham Aliyev takes part in official dinner in honor of participants of 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28

Trend:

An official dinner reception has been hosted on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in honor of heads of state, government and delegations attending the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the reception.

