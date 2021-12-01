First President of Kazakhstan expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over deaths of Azerbaijani servicemen as result of helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

On December 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to first President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Trend reports.

During the phone conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over the deaths of Azerbaijani servicemen as a result of a helicopter crash.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked for the condolences.