US Marshall Legacy Institute sends eight more mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

The US Marshall Legacy Institute has sent eight more mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Six of those dogs were purchased by Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), two dogs - through the funds of the Marshall Legacy Institute.

The mine detection dogs were trained with their guide at the Horadiz regional center of the agency, they were involved in operations in the liberated territories.

The preference is given to German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois during mine-clearing operations. Training of dogs begins from age of three-month. Thus, 18-month-old dogs are able to detect various types of explosive devices.

Dogs are sent to Azerbaijan in stages by Silk Way West Airlines.

In collaboration with ANAMA, the Marshall Legacy Institute has been supporting the agency since 2005. During the Marshall Legacy Institute's "Mine Clearance and Saving Human Lives" contest, three ANAMA mine detectors have been named as winners during different years.