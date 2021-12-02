Azerbaijan, Pakistan sign protocol of seventh meeting of joint intergovernmental commission (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The signing ceremony of the Protocol of the seventh meeting of the Joint Azerbaijan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission was held, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry.

A delegation of the Joint Azerbaijan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission headed by Co-Chairman, Pakistani Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal Khan is on a visit to Azerbaijan from November 29 through December 3 in connection with the 7th meeting of the Joint Azerbaijan-Pakistan Commission.

The members of the delegation headed by the co-chairman visited the Alley of Honor and laid a wreath at the grave of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Then the guests revered the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

Co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side, Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev, and Zubaida Jalal Khan greeted the plenipotentiary participants and other guests from Pakistan.

Guliyev spoke about the ties between the two countries, the foundation of which was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev and which are continued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Moreover, Guliyev expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its constant support and fraternal position regarding Azerbaijan’s fair position during the 44-day second Karabakh war and stressed that the Azerbaijani people highly appreciate it.

The further prospects for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, an increase in the volume of trade were discussed during the meeting. The views on banking, energy, the defense industry, and transport were exchanged.

While expressing gratitude to the minister for hospitality, Zubaida Jalal Khan stressed that the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan will be eternal and stable.

Zubaida Jalal Khan expressed gratification with the visit and said that the 7th meeting of the Joint Azerbaijan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission will strengthen ties.

An official ceremony of signing the Protocol of the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was held at the end of the event.