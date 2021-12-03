Icelandic companies ready to co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Icelandic companies are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The mentioned issue was discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with his Icelandic counterpart Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir within the 28th meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Stockholm.

During the meeting, the parties discussed relations between Azerbaijan and Iceland, including the prospects for developing cooperation in the field of alternative energy.

It was noted that Iceland has extensive experience in this area, and Icelandic companies are ready to work in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan.

Also, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within international organizations, including the OSCE, exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.