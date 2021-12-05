Body of another Armenian serviceman found on Azerbaijan's Khojavand
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The body of another Armenian serviceman was found in Khojavand district during the search operations in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend.
According to him a joint search group of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia found the body of an Armenian soldier left from the war in Khojavand. The body was handed over to the Armenian side.
