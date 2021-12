President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at secondary school No1 in Guba

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Guba district for a visit.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva viewed conditions created at secondary school No1 constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Birinji Nughadi village, Guba district.

Will be updated