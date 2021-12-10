Azerbaijan to attract private companies to residential area construction in liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
The partnership between the public and private sectors will be developed in connection with the construction of residential areas in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order on the acceleration of the economic development in the liberated territories, signed on December 10, 2021, says.
According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare the proposals on this issue within three months and submit them to the Azerbaijani President.
