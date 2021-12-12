Minefield maps provided by Armenia so far not fully accurate – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The minefield maps provided y Armenia so far are not fully accurate, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

Bayramov added that only about 25 percent of these maps are accurate.

"New minefield maps given by Armenia are being analyzed by the experts," the minister said. "It will take time. We can prevent the growing number of deaths as result of mine explosions."