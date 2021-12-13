Uniform of Qarabag football club and ball with autographs of players presented to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received members of the Qarabag football club, which reached the playoff of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Dec. 13.
A uniform of the Qarabag football club and a ball with autographs of the players was presented to President Ilham Aliyev.
The name and surname of President Ilham Aliyev has been written on the uniform.
