President Ilham Aliyev and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met in Brussels (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Alliance`s headquarters in Brussels.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.
They then posed for official photos.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held joint press conference in Brussels (PHOTO)
Agreement on construction of railroad and highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan reached - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan is reliable supplier of natural gas to four NATO members and this number may grow - President of Azerbaijan
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank issues big loan for implementation of railway project in Turkey
New military unit of Azerbaijani State Border Service opens in Zangilan on border with Armenia (PHOTO)