Azerbaijan disassociates itself from paragraph of Joint Declaration of Eastern Partnership Summit (UPDATE)

The declaration of the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union was adopted on December 15, Trend reports.

The Republic of Azerbaijan disassociates itself from paragraph 11 of the Joint Declaration of the Eastern Partnership Summit of 15 December 2021, and has a reservation to any operations “in conflict-affected regions” referred to in paragraph 8 of the Annex to this Joint Declaration carried out in the absence of a relevant request and agreement with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the summit, the President of the EU Council Charles Michel officially stated that Azerbaijan didn’t agree with paragraph 11 of the joint declaration concerning the internal political situation in Belarus and expressed its position on this paragraph.