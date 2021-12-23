World is experiencing leadership crisis while Azerbaijan is exception thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - ex-president of Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

The world lacks leaders while Azerbaijan is an exception thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, ex-President of Latvia Valdis Zatlers said in an interview with Trend.

“People often say that the world lacks leaders,” the ex-president said. “Azerbaijan is an exception. If a leader is experienced, clever and courageous in making proper decisions at the right time, then everything will work out. This is the key to success.”

Zatlers also stressed the role of President Ilham Aliyev in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the world and the uneven distribution of vaccines among different countries.

“I welcome the role that President Ilham Aliyev has played in ensuring equal access to vaccines for all countries,” the ex-president said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has divided countries into those that are in self-isolation and those that cooperate, show solidarity, and render assistance. Azerbaijan is one of these countries.”

Zatlers said that this is rising the international authority of the country.

“Other countries and international organizations show more respect to the country that understands their grief,” the ex-president added. “Azerbaijan’s prestige is growing. It was a very correct and timely decision of President Ilham Aliyev. I am delighted with this action.”