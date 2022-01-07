President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Chairman of United Russia Party about illegal visit of Russian MP to Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to the Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev due to another illegal visit of a member of State Duma of Russia, Vitaly Milonov, to Azerbaijani territories, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, Trend reports.
On New Year, Milonov visited Azerbaijani territories, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and held several meetings there.
Thus, in a letter, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his strong protest against the illegal visit of a member of the Party, led by Medvedev, to Azerbaijani territories.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Chairman of United Russia Party about illegal visit of Russian MP to Karabakh
Tragic events in Kazakhstan expose problems with democracy and human rights in new way – President Tokayev
First largest and most modern veterinary clinic in S.Caucasus in Baku already receiving applications - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Kazakhstan's Almaty airport taken under control together with local law enforcement bodies - Russian MoD
Military transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces carrying CSTO peacekeeping contingents to Kazakhstan