President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Chairman of United Russia Party about illegal visit of Russian MP to Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to the Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev due to another illegal visit of a member of State Duma of Russia, Vitaly Milonov, to Azerbaijani territories, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, Trend reports.

On New Year, Milonov visited Azerbaijani territories, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and held several meetings there.

Thus, in a letter, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his strong protest against the illegal visit of a member of the Party, led by Medvedev, to Azerbaijani territories.