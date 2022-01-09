BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Turkish soldiers in prisoner of war camp on Nargin Island survived thanks to Azerbaijani Turks, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at an event dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Sarikamish, Trend reports.

"On this day of remembrance, we are grateful to our Azerbaijani brothers who extended a helping hand to our soldiers who were captured on the Caucasian front. Our soldiers, fighting in extremely difficult conditions for their lives in a prisoner of war camp on Nargin Island, survived thanks to the help of Azerbaijani Turks. Together with our Azerbaijani brothers, we have gone through troubles and difficulties, and henceforth, with the understanding of "two states - one nation", we will be together in sorrow and in joy," he said.