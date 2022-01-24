Armenia ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

Politics 24 January 2022 21:52 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Yerevan believes that a peace treaty with Baku should be signed, but this document must be developed in the process of negotiations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference held online on his Facebook page on Monday, Trend reports citing his Facebook page.

"Much is said about the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yes, it must be signed, but first this document must be formalized, and this is a question and the result of negotiations. Armenia is ready for these negotiations, and we have repeatedly stated this," he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
EU regulator set to rule on Pfizer COVID pill by end-Jan, ahead of Merck
EU regulator set to rule on Pfizer COVID pill by end-Jan, ahead of Merck
Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra
Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra
Boeing invests $450 mln in flying taxi developer Wisk
Boeing invests $450 mln in flying taxi developer Wisk
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Armenia sincerely wishes to normalize relations with Turkey - Nikol Pashinyan Armenia 22:12
Armenia ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan - Pashinyan Politics 21:52
Sudan security forces fire tear gas on protesters Other News 21:17
Launch of Baku-Shusha bus route of particular importance for Shusha city - Special Representative of Azerbaijani President Society 20:26
Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands Business 19:30
Uzbekistan working to establish power supply in Tashkent region Uzbekistan 19:13
Azerbaijan discloses annual turnover growth of E-PUL payment system for 2021 Economy 19:10
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 19:07
Toyota Caucasus becomes member of Business Association of Georgia Georgia 19:01
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:59
Azerbaijan confirms 757 more COVID-19 cases, 302 recoveries Society 18:57
Turkmen livestock complex in Akhal region names volume of production Business 18:56
Uzbek company reveals volume of exports to French Bonduelle Uzbekistan 18:49
Bank of Georgia supports new tower construction in Tbilisi Georgia 18:48
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 18:29
Azerbaijan sees growth in local banks' total assets in 2021 Finance 18:29
Azerbaijan unveils number of businesses affected during second Karabakh war (PHOTO) Business 18:21
Azerbaijan's monetary base increases in 2021 Finance 18:08
Iran shares value of shrimp exports Business 18:07
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021 Business 18:04
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans Politics 17:57
Central Bank of Iran shares data on country’s foreign debts Finance 17:57
Iran sees increase in liquidity Finance 17:57
Azerbaijani Small & Medium Business Dev't Agency talks about its activities in 2021 Business 17:43
Serbian deputy PM to visit Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:35
EU regulator set to rule on Pfizer COVID pill by end-Jan, ahead of Merck Europe 17:35
Kazakhstan records decrease in annual inflation in December 2021 Kazakhstan 17:28
Low-carbon transition pressures to accelerate in 2022 Oil&Gas 17:22
Iran unveils volume of electricity generated by Esfahan TPP Oil&Gas 17:20
Capital of Iran’s Bank Mellat soars Finance 17:19
Uzbekistan sees increase in newly created enterprises Uzbekistan 17:13
IOM talks about areas of cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2022 Business 17:13
Luxembourg’s SES S.A. continues steps within Kazakhstan’s state program foe economy dev't Business 17:12
Croatia to send three delegations to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:02
Luxembourg’s SES S.A. to launch satellites to boost internet speed in Kazakhstan Business 17:02
Labour migration from Turkey to Germany slightly increased in 2021 Turkey 17:02
Iran shares data on production capacity of Petrochemical Special Economic Zone Business 16:59
Kazakhstan maintains positive trend in local consumer demand Kazakhstan 16:58
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund preliminarily approves new procurement procedure Central Asia 16:57
Georgia sees growth in residential property price index Georgia 16:51
Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra Other News 16:45
Judicial investigation of two Armenian citizens accused of terrorism completed in Azerbaijan Society 16:45
Russia records another 65,109 coronavirus cases Russia 16:42
Azerbaijan's BTB Bank announces net profit for 2021 Finance 16:33
Georgia's hotels to see increase in demand – forecast Georgia 16:32
People wanted for grave crimes extradited to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General Society 16:25
India’s imports from China soar to almost $100 bn, led by smartphones, machinery Other News 16:24
Uzbekistan reveals structure of foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 16:20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 24 Society 16:09
Boeing invests $450 mln in flying taxi developer Wisk US 16:02
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation resuming local competitions Society 16:02
German group of companies to construct plant in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:02
Turkmenistan's Akhal Electric Power Station boosts output rate Oil&Gas 16:00
Azerbaijani police calls on citizens coming to Shusha to observe security rules Society 16:00
Georgia to provide financial support to senior citizens - PM Georgia 15:30
India's Infosys confident about more offshoring opportunities Other News 15:27
Azerbaijani Defence Minister meets with Finland's MFA delegation (PHOTO) Politics 15:21
Turkmen multifilament yarn manufacturer exports to foreign markets Business 15:17
National Bank of Kazakhstan increases base rate Kazakhstan 15:13
JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business Europe 15:07
Turkmen enterprise reveals output of glass sheets Business 14:55
Turkmenistan's State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs opens tender for audit Tenders 14:54
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.30 Oil&Gas 14:54
Azerbaijan - Georgia's top fuel, lubricant supplier in 2021 Georgia 14:54
NEQSOL Holding delivered Strategic HR Business Partner Program for HR professionals Other News 14:52
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 14:49
Progress on iron foundry construction project in Kazakhstan unveiled Kazakhstan 14:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 14:42
Georgia’s hazelnuts export value, volume grow Georgia 14:40
Iran seeks to increase economic ties with Iraq Business 14:38
Iran to put taxes on petrochemical exports revenues Oil&Gas 14:35
SOCAR Turkey talks on demand for STAR Refinery products Oil&Gas 14:33
Kazakhstan unveils trade data with its top partners in Americas Business 14:23
First passenger bus from Baku arrives in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:07
Electricity generation booming at Iran’s biggest thermal power plant Oil&Gas 14:04
Azerbaijan to hold auction to place Unibank’s bonds on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 14:02
Azerbaijani AFB Bank discloses net profit for 2021 Finance 14:00
Turkmengaz to purchase material and technical resources via tender Tenders 13:58
Uzbekistan to support new projects of food producers Uzbekistan 13:58
Anil Agarwal to set up $10 bn fund to hunt for govt assets Other News 13:56
Outbreak alert: members of Georgia's government test positive for COVID-19 Georgia 13:55
Azerbaijan approves agreement on customs co-op with Saudi Arabia Politics 13:55
Iran records surge in number of flights via Shahid Beheshti Airport Transport 13:53
Visa regime between Azerbaijan and Qatar cancelled Economy 13:52
Iran's handmade carpet production declines Business 13:50
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO) Politics 13:44
Uzbekistan to build new power units at its Angren TPP Uzbekistan 13:31
Georgia’s Batumi City Hall talks loan interest to be paid out to EBRD, KfW Georgia 13:31
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals trades for Jan. 17 through 22 Business 13:27
Iran, Uzbekistan may be implementing eTIR system in pilot mode Business 13:18
Ukraine discloses number of incoming Azerbaijani tourists in 2021 Finance 13:18
Iran shares data on power generation of Shahid Rajaee TPP Oil&Gas 13:15
First regular passenger bus from Baku arrives in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 13:08
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 13:07
Kazakhstan increases fuel oil production in 10M2021 Oil&Gas 13:06
Uzbekistan to co-op with French Textile Industry Union in light industry Uzbekistan 13:05
Iran discloses data on tourists visiting country Tourism 13:02
Azerbaijan to display historical monuments damaged by Armenia in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 12:49
Bulgarian energy minister to visit Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:41
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose honoured by Indian Embassy In Germany; exhibition inaugurated Other News 12:37
All news