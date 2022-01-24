Armenia ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan - Pashinyan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
Yerevan believes that a peace treaty with Baku should be signed, but this document must be developed in the process of negotiations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference held online on his Facebook page on Monday, Trend reports citing his Facebook page.
"Much is said about the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yes, it must be signed, but first this document must be formalized, and this is a question and the result of negotiations. Armenia is ready for these negotiations, and we have repeatedly stated this," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Launch of Baku-Shusha bus route of particular importance for Shusha city - Special Representative of Azerbaijani President
Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO)