I hope post-war period opens new opportunities for entire region - President Ilham Aliyev

Hopefully, the post-war period will open up new opportunities for the entire region, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on January 25, Trend reports.

The president made the remark during a video meeting with a delegation led by Rostam Ghasemi, minister of roads and urban development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, co-chairman of the Azerbaijani-Iranian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

