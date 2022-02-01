Azerbaijani-US relations successful in terms of development, friendship and partnership - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Over the past 30 years, Azerbaijani-US relations have been successful in terms of development, friendship and partnership, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at a "30 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Caspian region" webinar, organized by the Caspian Policy Center, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, Azerbaijan provided military and logistical support in the fight launched by the United States. Azerbaijan has proven to be a good friend over the past 30 years. It was confirmed that this support is an important component of regional security.

The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan also stressed Azerbaijan's support for the United States in their missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.