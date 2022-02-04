Azerbaijan holds classes in army as part of new training period (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

The classes are being held as part of a new training period with infantry divisions and tank battalions of the Azerbaijani Army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The servicemen got up with the alarm and held the positions during the classes held in the combined arms training centers.

The tasks are performed in cooperation with the units of other types of troops during the classes, conducted by using modern management methods and taking into account the combat experience gained during the Second Karabakh War.

The special attention during the classes is paid to the improvement of the skills of commanders in driving armored vehicles in hard-to-reach areas and using them in real combat conditions, as well as when performing various maneuvers and firing.

Moreover, the level of knowledge of commanders is being increased, management and decision-making skills are being improved during the classes.