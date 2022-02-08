Azerbaijan to adjust labour pensions following presidential decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on additional measures in the field of social protection of pensioners, Trend reports.
According to the order, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Republic was instructed to adjust the insurance part of all labor pensions assigned before January 1, 2022 following the annual growth rate of the average monthly nominal wage, as well as to index the pension capital recorded up to 1 January 2022 in the insurance part of individual accounts in line with the annual level of the consumer price index.
