Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration arrives in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
Trend:
Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu is in Azerbaijan on a working visit, which will last from February 8 to 10, Trend reports via the ministry.
According to the ministry, the visit has been organized at the invitation of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
"The purpose of the visit is to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in the trade, economic, investment and energy sectors in the context of the Southern Gas Corridor’s strategic importance," added the ministry.
