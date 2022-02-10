Armenia conceals facts of mass burials in previously occupied Azerbaijani lands - FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:
Armenia concealed facts of mass burials in the Azerbaijani territories previously occupied by it [until their liberation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.
Bayramov made the remark at a conference on the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) model simulation, held at ADA University in Baku.
"Azerbaijan discovered mass burials in the liberated territories, so the assertions of the Armenian side that it has no information about these burials are unacceptable," he said. "The statements of the Armenian side on this issue are unfounded, and we are sure that the international community will not accept them."
