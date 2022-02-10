Applications coming for holding next meeting of "3 + 3" platform - Russian Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

Applications for holding the next meeting of the "3+3" regional platform have already been received from several countries, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.

"I consider the first meeting of the consultative regional platform "3 + 3", which was held on December 10, 2021, successful. Following the meeting, we agreed with our partners to focus the activities of the format on issues of mutual interest and aimed at strengthening confidence-building measures in the region. Among them is the development of trade, economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as countering common challenges and threats," he said.

According to him, it was decided to hold meetings on a regular basis at least twice a year. Applications for the next event have already been received from several capitals.

"As for Georgia, all participants expressed their hope that it would join the 3+3. The door is left open for Georgia to join. It is important that regional affairs be discussed with the participation of all countries of the South Caucasus," he added.