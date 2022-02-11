Russia in favor of organizing earliest possible UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan, Armenia (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:
Russia is in favor of organizing a UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
“Preservation of cultural and historical heritage is discussed during our regular meetings with representatives of Baku and Yerevan,” Zakharova said. “We are in favor of organizing a UNESCO mission to the region as soon as possible. We are also working through the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.”
