Russia in favor of organizing earliest possible UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan, Armenia (UPDATE)

Russia is in favor of organizing a UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“Preservation of cultural and historical heritage is discussed during our regular meetings with representatives of Baku and Yerevan,” Zakharova said. “We are in favor of organizing a UNESCO mission to the region as soon as possible. We are also working through the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.”