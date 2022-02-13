Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Aghjabadi district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today visited Aghjabadi district.

The head of state and the First Lady visited the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the district and viewed conditions created at “Aghjabadi Grain Agropark”.

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the newly renovated 110/35/10 kV “Aghjabadi” substation.

The head of state and the First Lady attended the openings of newly built military campus of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand highway.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the work done on the Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway of national importance.

An extensive report from the visit will be presented on February 14.