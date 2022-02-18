Turkey continues supporting just cause of its friends and brothers, such as Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Turkey continues to support the just cause of its friends and brothers in fraternal countries such as Azerbaijan in every possible way, National Defense Minister of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar said to Turkish reporters after a meeting of NATO defense ministers, Trend reports.

According to him, the Turkish Armed Forces keep ensuring the borders security and fighting against terrorism.

"As a region, we are going through a critical period. The meeting of NATO defense ministers was held during this time, and the ministers discussed defense issues on the agenda of the alliance due to the situation around Ukraine. Furthermore, an assessment was given to regional and global events at the meeting," Akar said.