Azerbaijan's MFA calls on its citizens staying in Ukraine to leave for Moldova by land

Politics 25 February 2022 12:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's MFA calls on its citizens staying in Ukraine to leave for Moldova by land

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry called on Azerbaijani citizens permanently and temporarily living in Ukraine not to go to areas of military forces deployment (border areas in eastern Ukraine) due to the situation in the country, the ministry told Trend.

The ministry also called on the citizens not to approach military facilities on Ukrainian territory.

According to the ministry, due to the fact that the airspace of Ukraine is closed, Azerbaijani citizens currently don’t have the opportunity to leave this country by air.

"In this regard, Azerbaijani citizens who are in serious danger can enter the territory of Moldova by land through the border checkpoints of Ocnita and Palanca, located on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border," the ministry stressed. "The Moldovan side, due to the current humanitarian situation, won’t require COVID-passports from Azerbaijani citizens wishing to cross the land border."

"For any questions that arise, citizens can contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova by phone: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277 and by e-mail: [email protected]," the ministry said.

The ministry offered the citizens to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv by phone: (+380 73) 5050000 and by e-mail: [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv - (+38057) 7000531 and via [email protected] for special cases.

Depending on the development of the situation, additional information will be provided by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine, added the ministry.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran to produce Euro-4 gasoline at its refineries
Iran to produce Euro-4 gasoline at its refineries
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise
Iran discloses value of Kerman Province’s trade turnover
Iran discloses value of Kerman Province’s trade turnover
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide is clear illustration of Armenia's racist policy - minister Politics 13:39
Ashgabat supports expansion of US businesses interest in Turkmenistan Business 13:12
Final day of 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off (PHOTO) Society 13:11
Revenues of SOCAR’s carbamide plant grow sixfold Oil&Gas 13:07
Azerbaijan's GDP, non-oil sector grew in 2021 - minister Economy 12:58
SOCAR Carbamide triples production Oil&Gas 12:52
Georgia refuses joining economic sanctions imposed on Russia - PM Georgia 12:48
Afghanistan presents Turkmenistan with TAPI security plan Transport 12:46
SOCAR Carbamide sees significant increase in exports Oil&Gas 12:45
Azerbaijan's MFA calls on its citizens staying in Ukraine to leave for Moldova by land Politics 12:39
SOCAR Carbamide names timeframe for fully repay borrowing Oil&Gas 12:34
Uzbekistan discloses volume of service provided for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 12:30
Turkmenistan significantly increases trade with EU Business 12:26
International event “Recognize to Reconcile” held in ADA University (PHOTO) Politics 12:25
Azerbaijan works hard on restoring Karabakh's Shusha - French photographer Politics 12:17
Georgia - Uzbekistan trade turnover increases Georgia 11:58
Main priority of Azerbaijan's development strategy - competitive economy - aide to president Economy 11:55
Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Russia, Romania, Hungary & Slovakia Other News 11:48
Indian Embassy in Hungary sends team to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine Other News 11:41
Turkey's FM talks right of Russian fleet to pass through Turkish straits in case of closure Russia 11:39
Ukraine announces air raid alert in Kyiv Europe 11:35
Azerbaijani minister discloses tax revenues in budget in 2021 Economy 11:34
Ukrainian Interior Ministry accuses Russia of plans to attack Kyiv Europe 11:22
Georgia shares data on coal imports from Kazakhstan Georgia 11:07
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Internal Affairs Kazakhstan 11:05
SECO allocates funds to enhance capacities for macroeconomic planning in Azerbaijan Business 11:03
Kazakhstan's Internal Affairs Minister relieved of his duties Kazakhstan 10:58
Indian Navy welcomes foreign warships arriving for MILAN 2022 Other News 10:57
No cases of COVID-19 officially registered in Tajikistan for already fifth day Tajikistan 10:53
Turkmenistan considering establishment of regular car ferry line with Russian port Transport 10:41
SECO to continue focusing on strengthening public finance management in Azerbaijan Business 10:37
Over 6 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Kyrgyzstan in 2021 Kyrgyzstan 10:37
Several officials detained during operation in Absheron - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Society 10:37
Uzbekistan sets national goals and targets for sustainable development Uzbekistan 10:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 25 Finance 10:34
SECO stands ready to consider new project ideas in Azerbaijan Business 10:33
Turkey talks about possibility of closing Bosporus to Russian warships under Montreux Convention Turkey 10:33
Azerbaijani parliament to adopt statement on 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 10:32
Russia-Ukraine crisis may raise oil prices beyond $130/bbl Oil&Gas 10:21
Russian Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution interested in co-op with Azerbaijan ICT 10:21
Kazakh company to purchase spares via tender Tenders 10:14
Turkmenistan working with partners to create corridor for access to Middle Eastern ports Transport 10:12
Georgia names main ferroalloys export destinations Georgia 10:10
Moody's withdraws Russian Promsvyazbank's ratings Business 10:06
Insight Partners raises $20b twelfth fund Israel 09:57
SOCAR Energy Ukraine operates as usual Oil&Gas 09:47
US Los Angeles hosts Khojaly Genocide Commemoration (PHOTO) US 09:46
Ukraine reports shelling of Rivne airport World 09:46
French president conveys Ukrainian counterpart’s message for Russian president to hold talks Europe 09:30
Shelling continues along Donetsk, Luhansk regions - Ukraine's Joint Forces Headquarters Europe 09:25
Azercell supports its subscribers in Ukraine! Economy 09:22
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Turkish president Politics 09:21
Expenditure plan for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria disclosed (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:38
Kyiv reports fire in residential building after being hit by rocket fragments World 08:07
Ukrainian authorities report casualties after strike of Russian Armed Forces in Zaporozhye World 07:28
Ukraine reports missile strikes on Kiev World 07:04
WHO allocates $3.5 million for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine World 06:48
Flights to take Iranians home from Ukraine planned: Minister Iran 06:27
Boeing delivers 12th P-8I to India Other News 05:56
IAEA appeals for maximum restraint to avoid any action that may put the country’s nuclear facilities at risk World 05:17
Tokyo freezes the issuance of visas to Russians, assets of Russian financial institutions, restricts exports Russia 04:39
US Treasury excluded the supply of a number of products from sanctions against Russia US 03:51
Ukrainian president announced number of dead and wounded World 03:18
President of Ukraine issued a decree on general mobilization World 02:41
U.S. Congress to provide $600 mln for new Ukraine weapons - House Speaker Pelosi US 02:09
Assistant to Azerbaijani President made a post in connection with the mass grave of Azerbaijanis in Khojavend district (PHOTO) Politics 01:28
Ukrainian Ministry of Health reports about 60 killed citizens World 00:57
Situation in Ukraine and around it causes serious concern - Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Politics 00:31
OECD to likely include Turkmenistan in future trade, transport connectivity project - expert Business 00:22
Counsil of Europe's condemned armed attack on Ukraine by Russian Federation Europe 00:16
An-26 aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces crashed Russia 24 February 23:40
If Russia goes beyond Ukraine, US will have to get involved - Joe Biden US 24 February 23:09
G7 leaders agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions against Russia - Biden US 24 February 23:08
Notion that situation in Ukraine will stay for a long time is wrong - Biden US 24 February 23:04
Canada PM Trudeau announces more sanctions against Russia, cancels export permits World 24 February 22:39
Zelenskyy signs decree creating military administrations at Regional State Administration World 24 February 22:13
Ukraine announces loss of control over Chernobyl nuclear power plant World 24 February 21:56
Karabakh Football Club plays against France's Marseille Society 24 February 21:45
UK PM Johnson unveils 'severe' sanctions against Russia Europe 24 February 21:22
President of Ukraine confirms - airfield near Kyiv under Russian troops' control Europe 24 February 20:55
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry to auction off government bonds Finance 24 February 20:53
Azerbaijan's Unibank JSC opens tender Finance 24 February 20:50
Representatives of foreign, local media are at mass grave site in Azerbaijan's Khojavand (PHOTO) Society 24 February 20:49
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan increases lending to individuals, legal entities Economy 24 February 20:37
Azerbaijan boosts manufacturing output - minister Economy 24 February 20:22
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 24 February 19:49
Kazakhstan increases oil extraction Business 24 February 19:33
Georgia's food market to get more competitive via int'l support - UNIDO (Exclusive) Georgia 24 February 19:30
Azerbaijan finds mass grave in Khojavand district (PHOTO) Society 24 February 19:30
Azerbaijan to set up ASAN service centers in number of regions Economy 24 February 19:29
Turkey's oil exports to Georgia down Oil&Gas 24 February 18:47
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for Feb.24 Uzbekistan 24 February 18:41
Uzbekistan starts construction of new wind farm in Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 24 February 18:23
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Austrian Federal President Politics 24 February 18:22
Preparations for World Championship in Baku in full swing - head coach of Azerbaijani National Team in Acrobatic Gymnastics Society 24 February 18:21
Russia's Foreign Ministry corrects previously published distorted text of Turkmenchay Treaty Politics 24 February 18:16
Ukrainian gas stations limiting fuel sales Europe 24 February 18:15
Georgia shares natural gas balance in 2021, forecast for 2022 Oil&Gas 24 February 18:13
AZAL and LOT Polish Airlines discuss prospects for cooperation Economy 24 February 18:06
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 24 February 17:55
All news