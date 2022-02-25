Azerbaijan's MFA calls on its citizens staying in Ukraine to leave for Moldova by land

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry called on Azerbaijani citizens permanently and temporarily living in Ukraine not to go to areas of military forces deployment (border areas in eastern Ukraine) due to the situation in the country, the ministry told Trend.

The ministry also called on the citizens not to approach military facilities on Ukrainian territory.

According to the ministry, due to the fact that the airspace of Ukraine is closed, Azerbaijani citizens currently don’t have the opportunity to leave this country by air.

"In this regard, Azerbaijani citizens who are in serious danger can enter the territory of Moldova by land through the border checkpoints of Ocnita and Palanca, located on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border," the ministry stressed. "The Moldovan side, due to the current humanitarian situation, won’t require COVID-passports from Azerbaijani citizens wishing to cross the land border."

"For any questions that arise, citizens can contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova by phone: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277 and by e-mail: [email protected]," the ministry said.

The ministry offered the citizens to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv by phone: (+380 73) 5050000 and by e-mail: [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv - (+38057) 7000531 and via [email protected] for special cases.

Depending on the development of the situation, additional information will be provided by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine, added the ministry.