Azerbaijan encourages Russia and Ukraine for immediate dialogue - Minister (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Azerbaijan encourages Russia and Ukraine for an urgent dialogue, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.
“Azerbaijan regrets that the ongoing situation in Ukraine leads to human casualties, especially among the civilian population,” he noted.
"Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected. Human rights must be constantly observed," Bayramov said.
"Ongoing humanitarian crisis requires urgent measures to help those affected. Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance and calls on both sides to dialogue," said Bayramov.
