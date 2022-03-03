Azerbaijan expecting UNEP mission to its liberated territories – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on March 2, 17:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is expecting UN Environment Program (UNEP) mission to its lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the statement addressing the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister stressed that Azerbaijan entered a new era after the end of the Karabakh conflict.

“Today, the large-scale work is underway to restore the liberated territories,” Bayramov added.