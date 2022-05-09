Azerbaijani MFA makes statement on 77th anniversary of victory in Second World War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has released a statement on the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, Trend reports.

“On this occasion, we pay tribute to the memory of each of the soldiers, officers and ordinary citizens who have shown courage and heroism, having endured enormous difficulties in winning one of the most terrible wars in human history,” the ministry said.

“The Azerbaijani people made an important contribution to this victory. More than 600,000 Azerbaijanis took part in the war, more than half of whom died and went missing,” the ministry noted. “For the courage shown during the war years, 123 citizens of Azerbaijan were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, and more than 170,000 soldiers and officers were awarded various orders and medals. The heroic sons of our people took an active part in the liberation of many countries from fascism.”

“Azerbaijan’s contribution to the victory by supplying fuel was invaluable. During the war, Azerbaijan accounted for more than 70 percent of the oil produced in the Soviet Union, 80 percent of gasoline and 90 percent of motor oils,” the ministry reminded. “The vast majority of tanks and planes of the Soviet army, which played a decisive role in ensuring the victory over fascism in World War II, were set in motion on fuel sent to the front by Baku oil workers.”

“The people of Azerbaijan demonstrated unprecedented labor feats on the rear front, day and night selflessly working to meet the needs of the army,” the ministry further said. “Our fellow citizens sent to the front more than 7 tons of donated blood, they were especially distinguished in providing the combat units with food and warm clothes. In the name of the victory over fascism, Azerbaijan mobilized all its resources.”

“The memory of all our sons and daughters who died for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as during the war of 1941-1945 will live forever in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people,” concluded the ministry.