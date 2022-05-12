Azerbaijan and EU to sign new comprehensive agreement soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. New comprehensive agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU will be signed soon and will give worthy results, Ambassador-at-Large of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Rashad Novruz said at seminar dedicated to Europe Day at Azerbaijan’s ADA University, on May 12, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and the EU are predictable and mutually understanding partners. That is why our cooperation is developing," Novruz said.

According to him, the EU is not only Azerbaijan's largest trading partner, but also ranks first in terms of investments in our country.

"Azerbaijan looks to future in terms of bilateral relations just like the EU," Novruz added.