Azerbaijani defense minister meets chief of Kazakh MoD's General Intelligence Department (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the Chief of the General Intelligence Department of Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Serik Iztleuov, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Hasanov welcomed the guests and noted that relations between the two countries are based on a solid historical basis and close fraternal relations.

Besides, he gave detailed information about the work carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation after the victory gained in the 2020 second Karabakh war under the command of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The minister also spoke about the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army, taking into account the combat experience gained in the second Karabakh war and the model of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Delivering the greetings of the Kazakh defense minister, Iztleuov stressed the importance of mutual visits in terms of expanding military cooperation.

The meeting parties stressed the importance of conducting joint exercises to raise the professional level of servicemen of the two countries.

In the end, the sides exchanged views on the current state of cooperation in the field of military, military education, and military intelligence, its development prospects, and other issues of mutual interest.