Deputy сhairman of Kyrgyz Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. A delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament Ulan Primov has arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the third annual meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

The Kyrgyz parliamentary delegation was met at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy, head of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz working group on inter-parliamentary relations Musa Guliyev, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Baku Kairat Osmonaliyev and other officials.

The visit of the Kyrgyz parliamentary delegation to Azerbaijan will end on May 18.