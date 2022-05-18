Carrying out tasks assigned by President Ilham Aliyev - our goal, head of Icherisheher State Historical Architectural Reserve Department (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Issues related to protection of Icherisheher (Inner city) in Azerbaijan’s Baku, preservation of country’s ancient historical heritage, restoration and conservation of monuments are in the center of constant attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Chairman of Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department Shahin Seyidzade said within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

"Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been paying constant attention to Icherisheher since its inception. All this speaks of great importance that leadership of Azerbaijan attaches to the historical past of people of the country," Seyidzade added.

He also noted that the main goal is to fulfill tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev in this direction, in particular, ensure the protection of Icherisheher, careful transfer of historical monuments to future generations, implementation of repair, restoration, conservation work at highest level.

He also said that efforts are being made to provide comfortable conditions both for the residents of Icherisheher and for local and foreign guests.

Seyidzade added that repair and restoration work in the museum of "Baku Khans’ Palace" complex is nearing completion, and it will soon be opened.