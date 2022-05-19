Azerbaijan's MoD talks engineering work updates in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Engineering work is underway on Azerbaijan's territories liberated as a result of the second Karabakh war, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army clear roads of mines and improve them to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles, carry out work on strengthening combat positions and trenches, as well as lay new supply roads to units stationed in mountainous and difficult terrain.

Starting from May 1 to May 19, over 950 hectares of territory were completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance as a result of the activities carried out by engineer and sapper units in the liberated territories.

To date, more than 17,200 hectares of area in the liberated territories have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by the engineer-sapper units. In total, more than 6000 anti-personnel mines, more than 2100 anti-tank mines, and more than 9400 unexploded ordnances have been detected and neutralized.

The main efforts are aimed at de-mining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories. In total, more than 140 km of new supply roads have been laid to the positions of Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in mountainous and difficult terrain.

Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as engineering support continue in the liberated territories.