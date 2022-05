BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. In compliance with safety measures, the Azerbaijan Army Units continue to dispose of expired and unusable ammunition in a planned manner, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the process will be carried out from 23.05.2022 to 28.05.2022 at the Seyfali training range.

The public will be periodically informed about the ongoing blasting work.