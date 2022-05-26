Cooperation between Azerbaijan and African countries constantly developing –Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and African countries is constantly developing, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference in Baku, titled “The role of the African continent in the assessment of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)” dedicated to Africa Day, on May 26, Trend reports.

The minister noted that work is underway to develop and diversify ties between Azerbaijan and the countries of the African continent.

"Ties with the countries of the African continent were further developed during the period of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the NAM. The African continent plays an important role in the NAM. Azerbaijan provided humanitarian and medical assistance to African countries to reduce the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Azerbaijan, together with UNESCO, implemented in these countries projects in the sphere of development of girls' education," Bayramov said.